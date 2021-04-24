VeChain (VET) Achieves Market Cap of $12.06 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $12.06 billion and approximately $3.28 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

