Veles Achieves Market Capitalization of $126,473.04 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 32.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $126,473.04 and approximately $529.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,200.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.24 or 0.04466613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.53 or 0.00455245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $783.57 or 0.01560891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.00795910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.29 or 0.00472685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.49 or 0.00415321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,459 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,787 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

