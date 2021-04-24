Veles Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $157.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Veles has a market capitalization of $146,162.37 and $157.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veles has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,888.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,172.92 or 0.04444685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.52 or 0.00455159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $756.18 or 0.01546751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.46 or 0.00729141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.27 or 0.00475114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.00417042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,787 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

