Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.67. Ventas reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,136,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

