Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $12.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $217.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $222.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

