Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $12.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

VRTX opened at $217.90 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.85.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

