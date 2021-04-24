Vertex Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 42,089 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average daily volume of 3,897 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,816. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day moving average is $222.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

