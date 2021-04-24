VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $133.06 million and $29,978.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00004283 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00266393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.01002554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,315.33 or 1.00229661 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00614354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,887,769 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.