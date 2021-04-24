Vesper Price Up 1.5% This Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $103.00 million and $5.96 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $39.11 or 0.00078672 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vesper has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,963,947.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,466.02 or 0.10995718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00266844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.65 or 0.00993042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,832.41 or 0.98233776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021947 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

