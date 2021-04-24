Vesper Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.32 or 0.00079635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vesper has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $103.56 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.01017281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00023244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,297.83 or 0.99831794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00617990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

