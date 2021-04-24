Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $1.84 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003693 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $42.71 million and $10.92 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.19 or 0.00457287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,964 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.