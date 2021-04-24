VIBE Price Reaches $0.0178 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $4.62 million and $6,974.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00064937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00053645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00652320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.93 or 0.07801046 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

