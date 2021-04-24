VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $34.54 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00091348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00643637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.42 or 0.08064119 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

