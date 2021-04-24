Vidulum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,667.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $432,559.41 and approximately $2,667.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 244.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 475.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

