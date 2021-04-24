VIDY Reaches Market Cap of $47.65 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $47.65 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00091267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.00655148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.50 or 0.07507421 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

