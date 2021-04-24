Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

VMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 290,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.51 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

