Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period.

VMD stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

