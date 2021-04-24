VIG (VIG) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $12,648.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,404.77 or 0.14741217 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001322 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,285,388 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

