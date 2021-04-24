VINchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $293,415.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $293,415.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00063922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00054833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.60 or 0.00650033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.71 or 0.07740330 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

