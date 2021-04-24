Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $548.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 678.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1,093.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 75.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

