Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

VIRT opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

