Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 221.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 20.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.16. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $231.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.