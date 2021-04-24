Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,374 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,663,000 after buying an additional 633,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after buying an additional 291,574 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 446,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after buying an additional 267,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $131.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,221,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,968,172. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $125.52 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.84.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

