Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,899 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.08. The company had a trading volume of 582,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,733. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

