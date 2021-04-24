Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 834,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 179,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.56. 4,559,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,813. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.