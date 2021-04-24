Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $729.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,413,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,037,508. The stock has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

