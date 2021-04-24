Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in V.F. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -679.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.14. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

