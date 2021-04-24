Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,101 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of FireEye worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 2,698,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.