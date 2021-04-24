Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $5.63 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. FMR LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AMERCO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $595.67. 34,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,903. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.49.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

