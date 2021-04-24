Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BR traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $162.63. 277,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,681. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

