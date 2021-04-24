Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $36.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,862.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,711.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4,374.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,660.00 and a 1-year high of $5,028.85.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $44.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

