Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $266.03. 6,299,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079,321. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

