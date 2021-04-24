Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $745,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. 1,031,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $96.04.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.