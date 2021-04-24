Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,250. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average is $134.67.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

