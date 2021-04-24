Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,227 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

