Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,165 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 1,447,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,974. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

