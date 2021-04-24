Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 30.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.36. 1,240,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,813. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average of $128.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.