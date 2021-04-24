Vision Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.