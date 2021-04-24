Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce sales of $375.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.74 million and the highest is $406.83 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $444.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

