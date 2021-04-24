Vortex Defi (VTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $111,752.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $452,989.86 and $111,752.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

