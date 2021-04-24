Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Vroom accounts for about 1.0% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Vroom worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Vroom by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,488,900 shares of company stock valued at $55,484,493 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

VRM stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

