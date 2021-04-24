W. Barry Girling Sells 20,000 Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Stock

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 468,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,320.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 23rd, W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$10,800.00.
  • On Monday, April 19th, W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$19,345.00.
  • On Friday, April 16th, W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

Shares of CVE:SVE traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.73. 125,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,061. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 43.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$145.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.