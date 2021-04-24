W Green Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $196,360.89 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $196,360.89 and $63,430.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00056844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00091237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00649846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.15 or 0.08131675 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

