W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report $3.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $423.56 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $259.19 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

