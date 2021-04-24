W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.24% of W.W. Grainger worth $50,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $423.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.19 and a 1 year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

