Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

