Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lowered by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,216 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

