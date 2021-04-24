Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.63 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002537 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $90.57 million and $13.63 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.36 or 0.04482551 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

