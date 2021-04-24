Wanchain Price Tops $1.28 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $215.90 million and $12.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00303846 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00026708 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

