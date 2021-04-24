Wanchain Trading Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $210.64 million and $9.49 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00044328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00297902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

